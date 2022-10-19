Jagged Peak Receives Certification for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA, – March 10, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced Jagged Peak, Inc., a leading eCommerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability, flexibility and profitability of multi-channel online businesses, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Jagged Peak customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on providing our customers the technology to run their businesses more efficiently,” said Vince Fabrizzi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Jagged Peak. “Our integration with Avalara will allow our EDGE™ eCommerce Platform users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Jagged Peak customers in a fast, easy, and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Jagged Peak into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak is a leading e-commerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability, flexibility and profitability of multi-channel online businesses. Its cornerstone technology, EDGE, is an enterprise-class e-commerce platform that includes a full-featured e-commerce Platform and robust Order Management System, as well as a Warehouse Management System and Transportation Management System.

These platform elements can be deployed alone or together through a license or SaaS delivery model to form an end-to-end, cloud-based software suite that integrates the entire order life cycle with visibility across business units, distribution channels and trading partners, all while enabling the client to have complete control of its online brand. Combining its technology with a comprehensive array of eMarketing, customer support and IT professional services along with “anytime, anywhere” order fulfillment through its FlexNet multi-location warehouse network, Jagged Peak offers a rare and uniquely holistic approach to e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.jaggedpeak.com