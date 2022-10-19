Avalara Announces Mehrdad Talaifar as VP of Professional Services EMEA

Bainbridge Island, WA - April 15, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., (www.avalara.com), a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced Mehrdad Talaifar as VP of Professional Services for EMEA.

Talaifar will lead Avalara's UK professional services team assuming responsibility for business growth and management of strategic relationships with implementation partners across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He brings more than 30 years’ industry experience supporting the design, implementation and management of global tax compliance automation and process improvement for multinational companies, as well as re-engineering projects for indirect tax, direct tax, and transfer pricing.

Prior to joining Avalara, Talaifar was a Principal for Ryan LLC's global tax technology services in London, leading sales and engagement management and providing expertise and support for multiple service and solution offerings. Talaifar also has held executive positions at other leading international tax compliance firms including Thomson Reuters Tax & Accounting, Sabrix Inc., and Arthur Andersen.

Avalara’s hiring of Talaifar represents the company’s latest move to broaden and deepen its international transactional tax compliance expertise, capability, and leadership, following a year in which the company grew its European team substantially. In January, the company announced the hiring of Stewart Nivison as VP Sales and Operations for EMEA, alongside Kid Misso as Director of Pre-Sales – both well-established experts in European tax automation. In November 2014, the company also appointed international compliance leader Richard Asquith to the role of VP, Global Compliance.

Matt Tormollen, EVP and general manager of Avalara’s Excise Tax Division, said, “We are delighted to have Mehrdad join Avalara. Mehrdad is a recognised expert in VAT and other indirect tax management and brings a wealth of global indirect tax compliance automation experience to our team. He will play an important role in growing Avalara's professional tax services to our client base worldwide.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 800 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com