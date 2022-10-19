Your New Document Requirements under FATCA - Will's Whiteboard
In 2015, the IRS began auditing businesses to see if they were in compliance with FATCA (the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act). However, many businesses have yet to comply with FATCA regulations. Watch this video to learn how FATCA can impact your document collection process, especially when it comes to W-8s and W-9s.
