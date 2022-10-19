AscentERP Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA – July 17, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced AscentERP, a leading Force.com ERP solution, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, AscentERP customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We are extremely pleased to announce certification with Avalara,” said Shaun McInerney, president of AscentERP. “As an ERP solution focused on distributors, manufactures and companies that rent equipment, it is extremely important that we offer our customers the ability to calculate tax from an Ascent sales order, invoice, and credit memo. The Avalara partnership is another important relationship that extends AscentERP’s reach and our ability to provide superior customer service and satisfaction.

“We continue to find ways to make it easier and more efficient for our customers to create quotations, sales orders and purchase orders,” McInerney continued. “AscentERP will continue to add strategic global partnerships in order to extend our reach.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to AscentERP customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome AscentERP into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About AscentERP

AscentERP is the first complete Force.com cloud solution for enterprise and manufacturing resource planning. Built exclusively on salesforce.com cloud, AscentERP does it all! It is the most cost effective and time efficient solution for demand flow technology and warehouse management. Their customers range from fortune 500 companies to start up organizations.