Fusebill Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA - August 24, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced Fusebill, Inc., a leading agile billing provider for small to medium sized businesses (SMBs), has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Fusebill customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions, helping businesses focus on their core offering.

“Taxation complications become a greater hassle as more companies move to online business models - and our clients are looking for a simpler, more automated method to resolve this problem,” said Tyler Eyamie, CEO of Fusebill. “Our partnership with Avalara will allow the hundreds of companies that rely on Fusebill for recurring billing and invoicing for their millions of end customers to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Fusebill customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Fusebill into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Fusebill

Fusebill is an Enterprise grade billing platform focused purely on small to medium sized businesses and handles complex “B2 Any” billing and invoicing scenarios. It helps hundreds of clients around the world take billing from a back office function and turn it into a revenue generating competitive advantage.

Privately held and Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Fusebill is backed by some of the largest Venture Capital firms in Canada including OMERS Ventures and Covington Capital. For more information please visit www.fusebill.com