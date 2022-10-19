Avalara Unveils Exclusive Benefits Program for Intuit QuickBooks ProAdvisors

ProAdvisors can now advise QuickBooks Online clients on sales tax compliance and automation with access to special tools and offers on Avalara software

Bainbridge Island, WA – September 10, 2015 – Avalara Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software that delivers a broad array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, today announced the availability of a benefits program exclusively for U.S. QuickBooks ProAdvisors and their valued QuickBooks Online (QBO) clients. The new program includes access to Avalara’s fully integrated sales tax compliance solution for QBO, referral incentives and tools to market the value of tax compliance services.

“QBO makes life easier for small businesses that would otherwise struggle with tasks like creating invoices, paying bills, and tracking expenses,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Global Business Development at Avalara. “And starting today, sales tax compliance can be added to that list with these exclusive new benefits that give ProAdvisors not only a new range of compliance solutions to offer to their QBO clients, but also new opportunities to differentiate and grow their practices.”

The exclusive benefits available to ProAdvisors include:

6-month free trial of the Avalara Sales Tax Compliance App for QBO for ProAdvisors’ QBO clients

Not-For-Resale copy of AvaTax for QBO, Avalara’s leading solution that provides real-time access to the most current rates and taxability rules

AvaBucks, a special $75 per referral incentive program for ProAdvisors who refer their clients to Avalara

Access to Avalara’s Marketing Center, which includes sales tax-specific templates and rich content to use in outreach with prospective and existing clients

Avalara is commemorating the launch of this program with Intuit by offering QuickBooks ProAdvisors’ QBO clients six months of free and unlimited AvaTax calculation, returns and remittance services. To qualify, QBO clients need only access the Avalara Sales Tax Compliance App on https://apps.intuit.com/ prior to March 31, 2016.

The Avalara Sales Tax Compliance App provides an automated sales tax calculation and return filings compliance solution within the familiar QBO interface. It’s cloud-based and always up to date, ensuring that sales tax rate, rule and boundary information is always current.

The task of determining correct sales tax rates, understanding which items are taxable and other associated rules is difficult under the best of circumstances. As small businesses expand into new areas, such as adding an online sales component, the complexity multiplies significantly. ProAdvisors can now take the lead in advising QBO clients on sales tax compliance automation.

“Today’s announcement with Avalara further delivers on our promise to help ProAdvisors better serve their clients and provide new opportunities that promote the growth of their practices,” said Luis Sanchez, leader of the global QuickBooks ProAdvisor Program. “The integration between QBO and Avalara helps ProAdvisors add compliance automation services to their overall toolkit and client offerings, thereby enhancing their role as a strategic advisor to small businesses.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com .

