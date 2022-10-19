Virto Commerce Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA – September 1, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced Virto Commerce, an open source ecommerce platform provider, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Virto Commerce customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Virto Commerce customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Virto Commerce into our community.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Virto Commerce

Virto Commerce was founded in 2011 by industry experts with decades of ecommerce experience. Today they provide B2B and B2C focused ecommerce technology, services and expertise for hundreds of merchants and solution provider companies. Leveraging their open source ecommerce platform, hosted solution and full-service offerings, their clients strategically use ecommerce to build stronger customer relationships and rapidly increase global online sales.

Virto Commerce is a fully featured integration open source platform for building ecommerce solutions. Designed for developers and built for the Azure Cloud, Virto Commerce utilizes all of the latest development technologies including AngularJS, MVC and .NET 4.5.

Virto Commerce is a privately held company with offices located in Los Angeles, U.S. and in Vilnius, Lithuania and in Stockholm, Sweden and in Kaliningrad, Russia and in Beijing, China.

More information at: virtocommerce.com