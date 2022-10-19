Year-end planning: Let’s get this done

It’s officially autumn. Kids are back in school, NFL is on the TV, and pumpkins are ripening on the vine. That means it’s time for a favorite Q4 tradition: year-end planning with your CPA.

Like it or not, the fourth quarter is all about evaluation and preparation. Businesses should review the year to date, reassess goals, and prepare for the coming year. Accountants can be indispensable assets during this time.

But fall is also a busy time, so let’s keep this short and to the point.

Evaluate

What have you been up to in 2015? Knowing this will inform what needs to happen in preparation for success in 2016.

New markets. Did you expand into new markets during 2015? If so, understanding how those markets deal with nexus (the connection between a state and business that triggers a tax obligation) is essential. For example: an FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) seller with products stored in Amazon fulfillment centers could unwittingly have nexus in multiple states. The more you succeed, the more vigilance is required. New products. Do you have new inventory? New products often mean new suppliers, manufacturers, and/or distributors, each of which can necessitate new reseller and exemption forms, new filing requirements, and in some cases, new tax policies. New methods. Have you changed the way you do business? For example, have you changed carriers or incorporated a new method, such as drop shipping? Drop shipping can easily trigger tax obligations where you least suspect. The fact that states handle drop shipping differently compounds complexity. Watch and learn.

Prepare

In addition to monitoring activity within your business, you must be alert to external changes that could affect sales tax and filing requirements. These can originate at the federal level or in states and communities. They can be relatively straightforward — like a state sales tax rate change — or complex, like the application of sales and use tax to ecommerce and digital goods and services.

Plan

You’ve assessed 2015 achievements and set 2016 goals. You’re alert to real and potential fiscal, legislative, and tax changes. Now you need a plan.

New strategies. There is much that you can control in your business but legislative and policy changes are out of your hands. 2016 may be the year in which federal lawmakers finally enact a remote sales tax law, or the United States Supreme Court delves into the issue. Develop and enact strategies to help your business implement new nexus laws, new cloud tax policies, and similar changes. Learn more about ecommerce and sales tax legislation. New processes. Businesses that sell multiple products to multiple markets should implement processes that will facilitate growth while simplifying compliance.

You’re busy — your plate is full. Right now, carving out time for year-end planning may not seem worth the trouble. But it is. Ask your accountant about ways to simplify tax compliance, and begin 2016 with confidence.