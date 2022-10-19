Trifecta Technologies Partners with Avalara for Cloud-Based Sales Tax Compliance Automation

Seattle, WA and Allentown, PA - Oct. 20, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced Trifecta Technologies, a provider of enterprise commerce solutions, web and mobile application development and IT services, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers who use Trifecta Commerce on Salesforce now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate sales taxes owed on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Virgil Prewitt, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Trifecta Technologies. "Our partnership with Avalara will enable our portal users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and today works within a company’s own financial, billing, ecommerce, or point of sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara, said, “We recognize the value Trifecta Technologies brings to its clients, and are happy to augment their offerings with our easy and affordable compliance solution. In today’s electronic world, it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Trifecta Technologies into our community.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Trifecta Technologies

Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Trifecta Technologies is a Salesforce.com partner and provider of web and mobile application development and IT services. With an extensive background in enterprise ecommerce and IT business consulting and implementation solutions, Trifecta helps companies get the most out of their investments in technology. Trifecta solves client problems with solutions that increase sales, improve employee productivity, eliminate information silos, create engaging customer experiences – and create tangible ROI.

Trifecta Technologies is a Salesforce.com® Silver Cloud Alliance Partner and a Heroku™ Platinum Partner.