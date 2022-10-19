Avalara integrates with Concur and delivers sales tax automation to Concur clients

Avalara AvaTax for Concur now available in the Concur App Center

Seattle, WA – December 16, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales and use tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced the integration of Avalara with Concur®, a leading provider of spend management solutions and services. Now available in the Concur App Center, Avalara AvaTax for Concur will provide Concur Invoice clients with a solution to streamline the accounts payable process and maximize efficiency.

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales and use tax automation more than a decade ago, and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

Concur Invoice clients can now integrate Avalara’s cloud-based consumer use tax automation software with Concur through the Concur App Center. Avalara AvaTax for Concur helps businesses with their accounts payable process in the United States by verifying the tax charged in invoices or calculating the use tax due. This benefits clients by ensuring compliance and helping them avoid penalties and audits.

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Concur clients in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales and use tax. We’re pleased to welcome Concur clients into our community.”

Avalara AvaTax for Concur is now available in the Concur App Center. Offering apps with streamlined integration with Concur Travel, Expense and Invoice products, the Concur App Center delivers innovative functionality in key categories such as finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise identity, traveler productivity, travel management and much more. For more information, visit the Concur App Center .

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.