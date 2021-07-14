Avalara Taps Adam Davidson, NPR’s Planet Money Co-Founder for CRUSH 2016 Keynote



Award-winning writer/radio personality to share anecdotes on the economy, start-ups, commerce, and serving as a technical advisor for “The Big Short” at Avalara’s national tax compliance conference in New Orleans

Seattle, WA – February 24, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software delivering tax compliance solutions for business, today announced that Adam Davidson will serve as a keynote at CRUSH 2016, a national conference providing an up-close understanding of all things tax compliance, slated for May 10-11, 2016 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans.

Davidson writes the “On Money” column for the New York Times Magazine, and rose to prominence as the co-creator of Planet Money, which reaches millions of people weekly via a blog, a twice-weekly podcast and regular stories on ‘‘Morning Edition,’’ ‘‘All Things Considered’’ and ‘‘This American Life.’’

Davidson’s keynote address will accentuate CRUSH 2016, a tailored event featuring a deep, diverse, high-value agenda of educational programs, CPE training sessions led by tax industry and technology experts, and individual and group networking opportunities with peers and thought leaders.

“There were many reasons for selecting Adam to keynote CRUSH 2016,” said Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane. “Not the least of which is his ability to creatively explain compelling topics like the sharing economy and small niche business success using economic basics. Adam has an innate ability to simplify complex topics and not only inform listeners, but entertain them as well. We’re pleased to amplify the excitement surrounding CRUSH 2016 with his presence and participation!”

CRUSH 2016 conference space is limited, but discounted rates for advance registration are available until February 29, with the opportunity to save up to $200. For more information including pricing and registration options, agenda, speakers, sponsorship opportunities and more, please visit the CRUSH 2016 website.



About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara is headquartered in Seattle, WA with offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com.