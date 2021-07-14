Avalara’s Pascal Van Dooren Named to CRN’s Top Channel Chiefs list for 4th Consecutive Year

Van Dooren recognized for his efforts in Avalara’s continued channel growth, and for creating new market niches and international opportunities for channel partners

Seattle, WA – February 23, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance software for business, today announced that Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer and general manager of its flagship AvaTax business unit, has been named one of CRN’s 2016 Channel Chiefs – marking his fourth consecutive year on CRN’s list of the most powerful channel leaders in the IT industry.

CRN Channel Chiefs are selected by the CRN editorial team based on channel experience, program innovations, channel-driven revenue, and public support for the importance of IT channel sales. These individuals hold direct responsibility for driving growth and revenue for their organizations through their indirect channel partners. Channel Chiefs are selected for inclusion based on their track record of channel accomplishments, standing in the industry, dedication to the partner community, and plans for driving future business innovation and channel growth.

Since joining Avalara in 2011, Van Dooren has played a critical role in the strategic development, growth and success of Avalara’s partner channel and programs. Under Van Dooren’s leadership, Avalara has successfully recruited and enabled channel partners to offer integrated products from hundreds of leading software vendors, including NetSuite, Epicor, Sage, Shopify, GoDaddy, Hybris, Stripe, IBM

WebSphere, Microsoft, Intacct, Intuit, SAP, Infor, Exact, Acumatica, BigCommerce, Syspro, SugarCRM, Open Systems, Magento, Celerant, Demandware, Americaneagle.com, Xero, and Concur, among others.

Avalara’s Channel Partner program has helped partners realize the benefits of a cloud-based business model, and a product set with hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business applications. The Avalara Channel Partner program offers competitive financial incentives, sales and marketing tools and resources, and expanded service offerings.

“Pascal had another successful year at the helm of Avalara’s channel, and we congratulate him on a fourth straight year as a CRN Channel Chief,” said Scott McFarlane, Avalara’s founder and CEO. “Avalara channel partners participated in a remarkable year, taking advantage of new expansion opportunities into markets such as Fuel Excise, Communications/Telecomm, Digital Goods and the Sharing Economy, and participating in our global growth into the European Union and Brazil. The sky’s the limit for our partners, as they continue on this transformative global journey with us. I have full confidence that Pascal will lead our channel partners to even greater business success in 2016.”

The 2016 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February issue of CRN, now online at www.CRN.com.

To learn more about partnering with Avalara, go to: https://www.avalara.com/us/en/community/partners.html



