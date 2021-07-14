What a (tax) difference a day makes

Avalara’s CommerceTracker is releasing its latest commerce trends, and we’ve got good news for U.S. states: Leap Day could bring in an extra $3 billion in sales tax revenue.

It turns out that 24 hours of commerce makes a big difference when it comes to state tax revenue. Our data shows that the last Leap Day (2012) brought in $2.8 billion in sales tax and states are on track to see even more money this year--another sign of a recovering economy.

Stay tuned for more interesting commerce trends in next week’s CommerceTracker report!