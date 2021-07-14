Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise Certifies Cargas Energy Software Connector

Simplifies and Automates Fuel Tax Compliance

Seattle, WA, April 7, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses, today announced that Cargas Energy, a premiere fuel delivery software provider for propane, heating oil, and service companies, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for compliance management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Cargas customers can now manage their indirect tax reporting from within their own enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, gaining access to signature-ready tax returns and electronic files for each jurisdiction in which they do business. In highly regulated industries such as fuel, tobacco and alcohol, compliance in every facet of the business is crucial but also complex. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ enables rapid, accurate and automated fuel tax compliance, an important feature as e-filing grows nationwide.

Dennis DiSabatino, director of sales at Cargas, said, “We tie our brand to the best brands in the industry, so Avalara was a natural fit. Our partnership has streamlined the excise tax filing process by eliminating manual effort, which in turn reduces the time required to file returns.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cargas Energy, a respected and growing ERP provider for propane and heating oil distribution companies,” said Matt Tormollen, executive vice president of Avalara’s Excise Tax Division. “Given the precision and accuracy of automation, it doesn’t make sense to manually manage fuel tax compliance. We’re pleased give Cargas customers more time to concentrate on what they do best – focus on their business success.”

A Customer’s Perspective

Anderson Oil, a top retail gasoline developer in Virginia, currently uses Avalara Returns Excise™ via the Cargas platform to streamline its excise compliance filing process. “Avalara helps increase our efficiency by allowing us to identify and fix errors prior to filing our fuel returns with the state,” said Nicole Sullivan, VP of administration and projects at Anderson Oil. “Additionally, their cloud-based system is convenient; I can access their software from any location.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

As part of Avalara’s excise tax solution suite, Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise generates signature-ready fuel tax returns from fuel transaction data, enabling distributors, terminal operators, suppliers, fleets, retailers, and other filers to automate the filing process. Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise improves tax-filing productivity and reduces filing errors by automating the filing process and eliminating manual data collection and tax calculation.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Cargas Energy

Cargas is an employee-owned software and consulting company, specializing in two areas: Cargas Energy, vertical software for fuel delivery and HVAC service companies and Microsoft Dynamics™ and Intacct solutions for a broad range of industries.

Established in 1988, Cargas fosters a unique culture of employee ownership, shared values and a commitment to excellence that is evident in the quality of service provided to their customers.

More information about Cargas Systems can be found at CargasEnergy.com.