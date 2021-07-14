Rockton Software Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Seattle, WA – April 6, 2015 – Avalara, Inc. a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that Rockton Software, a Microsoft Dynamics CRM and GP Partner, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Rockton Connect customers can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Rockton Connect users can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“At Rockton Software, we’re focused on helping our clients work simpler & easier,” said Mark Rockwell, president of Rockton Software. “Our integration with Avalara will allow Rockton Connect users to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This partnership allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Rockton Software customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Rockton into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Rockton Software

Rockton Software, a Microsoft Dynamics CRM and GP Partner, is an Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV) based in the United States. The company started in 1999 by offering custom Dexterity development for clients using Microsoft Dynamics® GP (Great Plains) accounting software. Today, Rockton Software is a creative company that develops products that make Microsoft Dynamics more intuitive and user-friendly to improve customers’ lives by making their work simpler & easier®. Rockton Software is a virtual company that has employees in six states with its headquarters in Lafayette, Colorado. With over 2,700 customers worldwide, Rockton Software supports innovation by offering Microsoft Dynamics CRM and GP add-ons for several industries.