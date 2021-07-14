

How often does the following scenario play out at your company?

A customer is ready to make a purchase. She wants to claim a sales tax exemption on behalf of the organization she works for, so all that’s left to do is provide a valid exemption certificate. Unfortunately, the employee completing the transaction doesn’t know where to store or send the document to ensure it is properly saved to the account and available months or years later during an audit. What happens all too often is the employee accept the paper copy, but gets distracted and forgets about the hardcopy file, or loses it altogether, and your company has no record that can be used at audit time.

The employee might choose to complete the tax-exempt transaction and trust the customer to send a copy of the certificate later. However, there’s always the possibility that the customer will fail to follow through or—even worse—that an unencrypted email exchange will compromise the document’s security.

Or the customer could simply take her business elsewhere.

Introducing the CertCapture Mobile Scan App

The new Avalara CertCapture Mobile Scan App makes it easier than ever to collect, validate and securely store compliance documents at the point of transaction. This app is the first of its kind in the market, and has been designed to offer more flexibility when it comes to capturing exemption certificates, vendor licenses and other forms.

When compared to other manual or partially automated options, the connected capabilities of tablet and smartphone cameras can’t be beat. Best of all, the easy-to-use app requires almost no user training and no tax expertise.

How it Works

Employees no longer need to be tax experts to collect exemption certificates. They simply log into the app on any iOS or Android device and fill out a few fields before taking a picture of the document and submitting it to a secure online portal:

The app ensures the highest level of security for documents and data by connecting to CertCapture via secure API calls. ID and password credentials are centrally managed and can be revoked at any time to block connectivity as needed. Images are available in-app only and are automatically deleted after 24 hours.

Who It’s For

The CertCapture Mobile Scan App is designed especially for companies that have retail presences or mobilized sales forces. These businesses often struggle to meet strict requirements from state and federal jurisdictions that don’t consider versions of compliance documents to be valid when they are completed online.

The new app is designed to securely collect these required forms in a timely fashion and immediately digitize them for easy reporting. Used regularly, it virtually eliminates the risk of losing, misplacing or partially scanning highly valuable compliance documents—all of which can create exposure and costly risk under audit.

The CertCapture Mobile Scan App is available for download in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Want to see it in action? Request a demo here.

