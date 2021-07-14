Infor Distribution SX.e Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Built-in automation enables users to spend less time on tax compliance and more time driving business success

SEATTLE, WA – June 29, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses, today introduced a certified integration of Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into Infor Distribution SX.e, a comprehensive distribution enterprise solution that’s scalable for single site to multi-national organizations.

As a result of this partnership, Infor Distribution SX.e customers can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates sales tax for every invoice line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Infor Distribution SX.e users can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, remittance and exemption certificate management services.

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “This integration allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to Infor Distribution SX.e customers in a fast, easy, and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world, commerce happens in real-time so businesses need to generate accurate invoices (including sales tax) in real-time. We’re pleased to welcome Infor SX.e distributors into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London, England; Brussels, Belgium and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Infor

Infor builds beautiful business applications with last mile functionality and scientific insights for select industries delivered as a cloud service. With 13,000 employees and customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor automates critical processes for industries including healthcare, manufacturing, fashion, wholesale distribution, hospitality, retail, and public sector. Infor software helps eliminate the need for costly customization through embedded deep industry domain expertise. Headquartered in New York City, Infor is also home to one of the largest creative agencies in Manhattan, Hook & Loop, focused on delivering a user experience that is fun and engaging. Infor deploys its cloud applications primarily on the Amazon Web Services cloud and open source platforms. To learn more about Infor, please visit www.infor.com.