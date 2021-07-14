A Better Way for Convenience Stores to Manage Sales Tax

Convenience stores (c-store) face numerous challenges and obstacles when it comes to sale tax filing. From determining the taxability of countless products and keeping abreast of sales tax updates, tax holidays, and exemptions, to navigating point of sales calculations, and managing the risk associated with errant filings (which include audits, fines, and penalties), c-store owners and managers really have their work cut out for them. Given the complexity of the situation, it is no surpise that c-store owners view overcoming tax-related challenges as a top strategic priority. As can be seen in Figure 1, automated calculation of sales tax was the overwhelming call to action by 70% of all respondents in Aberdeen Group's Convenience Store Excise Tax Compliance Survey (Mar 2016). The next two items were automated updates to tax rules by UPC code (62%) and automated updates to tax rules based on jurisdiction (58%). Figure 1: C-Store Operators' Approach to Overcoming Tax-Related Obstacles

Comprehensive Solutions Provide the Functions You Need There are numerous platforms out there that are capable of providing the automation c-store operators are looking for. However, the most attractive solutions are comprehensive in nature. Comprehensive solutions possess many notable features. They can account for variances in the tax code across state/province lines, as well as across product-type. They can handle automated filing and reporting, analytics, and even issue a range of alerts (to tax code updates, discrepancies in anticipated filings, etc.). Finally, they can be fully integrated into back office accounting systems or ERP, thereby enhancing the quality and analytical value of critical financial data to finance and treasury teams in a timely fashion. Figure 2: Leaders Maximize Automation When Managing Taxes