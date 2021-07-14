Avalara Partners with BillingPlatform to Automate Communications Tax Management

Built-in solution enables BillingPlatform’s customers to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA – July 11, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that BillingPlatform, a comprehensive order-to-cash solution hosted in the cloud, has fulfilled Avalara’s rigorous certification requirements and joined its community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) for tax compliance, including communications taxes, directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, communications service providers (CSPs) of BillingPlatform can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving CSPs more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, BillingPlatform customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“We’re pleased to partner with Avalara to provide BillingPlatform customers with a streamlined and accurate way to calculate communications tax,” said Nathan Shinn, CEO of BillingPlatform. “In today’s rapidly changing and expanding communications industry, Avalara’s leading expertise stands alone, providing our CSPs with the specialized automation they need to effectively manage tax compliance.”

Matt Tormollen, Avalara’s EVP/GM of Excise, CertCapture, and Communications said, “Avalara’s AvaTax for Communications gives BillingPlatform customers fast, easy, and cost-effective access to ‘always-on’ tax compliance. We’re excited to welcome BillingPlatform into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, billing platforms, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

