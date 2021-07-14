Christmas in July? Now It’s “Prime Time”

Christmas in July? Now It’s “Prime Time”

Avalara Avalara Jul 12, 2016

Until ecommerce (and wifi and mobile devices) became mainstream, summertime meant slow sales for retailers. The kids are out of school, and families head to the movies, the beach, the lake, or the sprinkler outside. It’s too hot to shop.

But in recent years, consumers have shown that with the right incentives (clearance sales, free shipping, and other juicy offers), they still have time to click away during the hot summer vacation months. Data from Avalara’s CommerceTracker shows strong spikes in total transactions in mid-July over the last several years (see chart above). These were especially steep in 2015. The cause? It’s likely Amazon Prime Day. Last year, the ecommerce giant inaugurated this one-day sale event, aimed at highlighting the benefits of being an Amazon Prime member. This year, its second, Amazon is heavily promoting Prime Day, and many other retailers are joining in with their own mid-July clearance sales and promotions.

So if you’re an ecommerce merchant, there’s still time to jump on the “Christmas in July” bandwagon; if you’re a consumer, you might check out those hot deals.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Information Technology
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Avalara
Avalara Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.