Avalara Certifies Epicor BisTrack to Automate Sales Tax Management

Built-in solution enables BisTrack customers to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

SEATTLE, WA – November 30, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the North American version of Epicor BisTrack™, a software solution designed for dealers and distributors of lumber, building materials and construction supplies, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

Avalara’s long-standing partnership with Epicor dates back 10 years; BisTrack is Epicor’s tenth connector with Avalara. As a result of this integration, Epicor BisTrack customers in North American can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving users more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Epicor BisTrack customers in North America can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“We are a company focused on meeting the needs of our clients by simplifying complexities and helping them manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Jason Parchomchuk, manager, BisTrack product management, Epicor Software. “Our integration with Avalara will allow Epicor BisTrack users in North America to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “Avalara can now provide its comprehensive solutions to Epicor BisTrack customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Epicor BisTrack into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platform.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Epicor BisTrack

Epicor BisTrack is designed to help dealers and distributors of lumber, building materials and construction supplies better manage all aspects of their businesses, optimize operations, propel opportunities, and enable employee mobility. The software creates efficiencies in workflow by improving the flow of information from the supplier to the customer, and offers powerful and flexible business intelligence tools for better forecasting and decision-making. Visit the Epicor BisTrack solution hub to learn more.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed around the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 40 years of experience with our customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions manage complexity, increase efficiency, and free up resources so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.