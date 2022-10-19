Avalara Picks Up User Favorite Award at Accountex

Las Vegas, NV – November 18, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has won a User Favorite Award in the Sales Tax category at Accountex, an independent expo and conference devoted to accounting technology.

The Accountex User Favorite Awards, presented in partnership with AccountingWEB, are unbiased and coveted accounting technology awards, chosen by the users themselves in a thorough comparison landscape against direct competitors. The Sales Tax award category included eight sales tax automation providers.

Categories and companies for the awards are culled from the accounting technology ecosystem. Users vote on which solutions they use, and their degree of satisfaction with favored solutions. Winners are based on a cumulative scoring system, ensuring that those selected are the true favorites of the users themselves, rather than the solutions with the largest client base.

“Awards programs that are based on the actual user or reader feedback are the most valued, as they are the true stakeholder who can speak to the value of the solution provided,” said Andy North, publisher of AccountingWEB. “AccountingWEB is excited to be a part of the User Favorite Awards program as it honors a single provider in each category of a massive marketplace.”

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from Accountex and AccountingWEB,” said Julie Lubetkin, VP of Marketing, Channels & Partners at Avalara. “Avalara has worked hard since our founding to offer the best possible technology to help businesses, from the smallest to the largest, to easily, affordably, and confidently manage their transactional tax burdens. It’s highly gratifying to know that our cloud solutions are independently validated by users in the accounting technology ecosystem.”

