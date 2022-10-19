Avalara Names Tony Susak General Manager of Communications Tax Business

Telecom Industry Veteran with 30 Years of Experience to Drive Burgeoning Market Opportunity

Seattle, WA – March 23, 2017 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that Tony Susak has joined the company as the General Manager for the Avalara Communications business. Susak will lead Avalara’s opportunity in the telecommunications market.

“Tony brings experience in telecom tax that is both broad and deep, giving him a unique skillset and perspective on the industry,” said Bill Ingram, CFO at Avalara. “With his proven track record for successfully leading teams and achieving results, he is the ideal person to lead Avalara’s telecom initiatives and we’re excited for him to join the team.”

Susak has more than 30 years of finance and telecom tax experience. Prior to joining Avalara, he served as the Director of Tax for AT&T, where his team had responsibility for calculating, filing and remitting millions of dollars annually across every jurisdiction in the U.S. and many jurisdictions abroad. Prior to AT&T, Susak held similar positions with Cricket Communications, Cingular Wireless, Virgin Mobile, and General Motors’ OnStar division. In these roles, he also helped develop policy and influence legislation involving vehicle telematics and communication taxes.

Susak holds an MBA with Distinction from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Indiana State University. He is a member of the American College of Forensic Examiners.

“As the communications landscape continues to evolve, with data and information transferred in many new ways, far beyond just wireline, cellular, cable, satellite, VoIP, it is our job to stay ahead of our customers’ needs to manage through ever-changing political and technical climates,” said Susak. “I look forward to being part of the team at Avalara.”

Avalara’s Communications business provides compliance solutions and services to small and large telecommunications companies. Telecommunications businesses are evolving their services and business models to keep pace with changes to customer expectations and content delivery methods. To manage increasing regulatory complexity, Avalara’s customers rely on its automated, cloud-based solutions for compliance solutions, including tax calculations, filing and remittance.

