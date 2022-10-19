Avalara Certifies 22 Partner Integrations to Automate Tax Calculations and Management

Seattle, WA – June 22, 2017 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses, today announced its spring 2017 release of 22 new certified partner integrations. Avalara Certified Partners have passed a series of criteria developed by Avalara to guarantee each integration’s performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure a fast, reliable and easy process for customers to embed automated tax management into existing systems. Today, Avalara offers more than 550 pre-built integrations into business applications, adding more each month.

As a result of these integrations, customers can now benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees and surcharges for billing line items. Avalara’s software helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe and other international jurisdictions, giving its customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

The latest eCommerce, ERP, accounting, POS and field management partners include:

View a list of all Avalara certified software integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 550 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.