Is that Father’s Day gift taxable? Wacky Tax Wednesday

Fathers have changed over time. More dads are staying home to care for their children instead of working outside the home. Those who do win bread are helping with domestic chores more consistently than their predecessors. They’re cooking, cleaning, folding laundry — and according to the Pew Research Center, they’re still finding time to help the kids with homework and walk the dog. Father’s Day gifts have changed over time, too. Back in 1972, when the day became an official celebration of The Dad, ties were typically proffered. Aftershave. And I distinctly remember proudly presenting my father with homemade cards and crafts. Most gifts then were tangible, and as such, they were taxable — unless, like mine, your dad lived in New Hampshire or another sales-tax-free state. Today’s gifts are trending toward the experiential. A 2016 National Retail Federation survey found a “gift of experience” to be the first choice of 22 percent of Father’s Day shoppers. Even more millennial sons and daughter, two in five, prefer gifting experiences to things. Could it be because experiences are often exempt from sales tax?

What we buy dad affects state sales tax revenue

Consumer habits impact sales tax revenue. States took to sales tax gradually — Mississippi was first in 1930, Vermont was last in 1969 — and began by taxing sales of the tangible. The majority still don’t tax most services. In fact, only Hawaii, New Mexico, South Dakota, and West Virginia tax all but specified services. California and Massachusetts are among those that tax very few. Alaska, Delaware, Oregon, Montana, and of course New Hampshire don’t impose a general, statewide sales tax. The taxability of experiences is much less straightforward than the taxability of goods. However, services can generally be divided into the following categories for tax purposes: amusement/recreation, business services, personal services, professional services, services to real property, and services to tangible personal property. Some dads prefer fun: tickets to a game or a fishing trip. Others want to strike something off the honey-do list: lawn care for a year. And there are surely dads who dream of a spa day; who would say no to a massage? Adding to the complexity, sales tax laws are in constant flux. As consumer tastes have shifted toward (exempt) experiences, some states are adapting their laws to capture more revenue from those sales. In the past few years, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and other states have expanded, or considered expanding, sales tax to certain services. On the other hand, the people of Missouri successfully rebelled against that idea. Either way, the taxation of services continues to be a topic of discussion in state capitals, and more change is likely to come.

Is your dad’s ideal experience taxable or exempt?