Online marketplace seller tax amnesty deadline extended

Online marketplace seller tax amnesty deadline extended

Gail Cole Gail Cole Oct 11, 2017

The Nexus Committee of the Multistate Tax Commission has voted to extend the application period for the online marketplace seller voluntary disclosure initiative. Instead of closing on Oct. 17, 2017, it will close Nov. 1, 2017.

In addition, the committee voted to give applicants a full 30-day window after they receive notice that the state(s) signed the disclosure agreement to register with the state(s), even after Dec. 1, 2017. Prior to this decision, each applicant would have had to register with the state(s) and start collecting and remitting tax as of Dec. 1, 2017.

Additional details will be forthcoming on the MTC website and the Avalara Resource Center.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Ecommerce Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Mar 07, 2023
What your tax team needs to know about the difference between real and personal property
Mar 02, 2023
Why 2024 CPA Exam changes make technology essential for accountants
Mar 01, 2023
February 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.