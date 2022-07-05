Mississippi to tax out-of-state sellers starting Dec. 1, 2017

Update 8.22.2018: The Mississippi Department of Revenue has published new guidelines for out-of-state sellers in response to United States Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). In Wayfair, the court repealed the physical presence standard — that a state can only require businesses that have a physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax — finding it "unsound and incorrect." States now have the authority to tax remote sales.

According to the notice, "The Department will allow online sellers to begin collection of Mississippi use tax for sales made on or after September 1, 2018, when such sellers register to collect Mississippi tax by August 31, 2018. Remote sellers with annual Mississippi sales in excess of the $250,000 small seller exception should register for a Mississippi Use Tax Account and begin collecting tax on Mississippi sales no later than September 1, 2018."

Learn more about the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. decision and its potential impact on businesses here.

Beginning Dec. 1, 2017, certain out-of-state sellers will be required to register with the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR) and collect and remit tax on their Mississippi sales.



According to a new rule, “sellers who lack physical presence nexus in Mississippi but who are purposefully or systematically exploiting the Mississippi market have a substantial economic presence for use tax purposes if their sales into the state exceed $250,000 for the prior twelve months.” As of Dec. 1, these sellers must collect the tax and state it separately on invoices and sales records.

“Purposefully or systematically exploiting the market” includes, but is not limited to:

Advertising on billboards, wallscapes, bus benches, interiors, and exteriors

Advertising in print media (e.g., magazines, newspapers) in Mississippi

Advertising to a Mississippi customer through applications (apps) or other electronic means on customer’s phones and devices

Direct mail marketing to a Mississippi customer

Direct messaging a Mississippi customer (e.g., emails, texts, tweets)

Running television or radio ads

Telemarketing to a Mississippi customer

The rule also states that “any seller who has collected and not remitted Mississippi tax on sales made before December 1, 2017 would still be liable for any tax collected.” It doesn’t reference remote retailers that have done business in Mississippi but not collected tax.