eBay to collect sales tax in Minnesota starting January 2019

Starting January 1, 2019, online marketplace eBay will collect and remit Minnesota sales tax on behalf of out-of-state sellers making sales in the state. However, Minnesota-based eBay sellers will still be responsible for collecting and remitting Minnesota sales tax.

This isn’t unexpected. eBay recently announced that it would collect sales tax on behalf of sellers in Washington beginning January 1, 2019, and in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania as of July 1, 2019. Like Minnesota, each of these states has enacted a tax on marketplace sales.

Minnesota’s law applies to marketplace providers that maintain a place of business in the state. It was originally set to take effect at the earlier of July 1, 2019, or when the Supreme Court of the United States modifies its decision in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota (1992). Quill barred states from taxing sales by out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in the state.

On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court overruled Quill’s physical presence requirement with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., thus freeing Minnesota and other states to tax remote sales. In response, Minnesota moved enforcement of its marketplace sales tax law forward to October 1, 2018.

eBay believes the Wayfair ruling is “unfair to small businesses” and has promised to seek “the best way to support and advocate for our sellers.” Nonetheless, it will comply with Minnesota’s law starting January 1, 2019.