April 2019 sales tax rate changes
Local sales and use tax rate changes take effect in numerous states on April 1, 2019, including those listed below.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Kansas
- Mississippi (Baldwyn and Columbus)
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
Rates aren’t the only sales tax changes taking effect April 1. Check out our March Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know to learn more.
