April 2019 sales tax rate changes

April 2019 sales tax rate changes

Gail Cole Gail Cole Apr 1, 2019

Local sales and use tax rate changes take effect in numerous states on April 1, 2019, including those listed below.

Rates aren’t the only sales tax changes taking effect April 1. Check out our March Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know to learn more.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.