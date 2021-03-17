September Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.



The transition from summer to fall brings cooler temperatures, school buses, and sales tax changes.

Alaska’s cities look to unite over sales tax.

Although there’s no statewide sales tax in the Last Frontier, more than 100 municipalities levy a local sales tax. The Alaska Municipal League wants them to work together to tax remote sales. Learn more.

Amnesty period closes in Alabama.

Act fast: Eligible remote vendors have until October 1, 2019, to apply to the Alabama Department of Revenue for sales tax amnesty. Learn more.

When you’re not supposed to collect the full sales tax.

In many states, there’s a limit to how much sales tax a business can collect on certain sales. Strange but true. Learn more.

Different obligations for remote vendors and marketplace facilitators in Ohio.

Remote vendors had to start collecting Ohio sales tax on August 1, 2019, under the state’s new economic nexus law. However, marketplace facilitators didn’t have to collect Ohio sales tax until September 1, 2019. Learn more.

Electronic filing is required for a growing number of taxes in Hawaii.

The Hawaii Department of Taxation is phasing in mandatory electronic filing for all types of taxes. Learn more.

How economic nexus has altered reality for remote sellers.

New sales tax collection obligations in more than 40 states are stressing businesses of all sizes. Learn more.

The future will bring new sourcing rules and higher rates in New Mexico.

Gross receipts tax rates in New Mexico are currently based on the seller’s location. Come July 1, 2021, they’ll be based on the destination of the sale. Learn more.

Massachusetts prepares to tax more remote sales.

Certain remote internet vendors have had to collect sales tax in the Bay State since October 1, 2017. As of October 1, 2019, any remote vendor with more than $100,000 sales in Massachusetts has to collect and remit sales tax. Learn more.

Maine puts sales tax laws in order.

The Maine Legislature made numerous changes to sales tax laws last session: clarifying certain exemptions, codifying economic nexus, imposing a new sales tax collection requirement on marketplace facilitators, and more. Learn more.

Tax relief can reduce penalties for remote sellers in Washington, other states.

The longer it takes businesses to adjust to new remote sales tax collection requirements, the more likely they are to face penalties. Washington and a few other states are encouraging remote sellers to register by reducing the penalties and interest on uncollected past taxes. Learn more.

There’s no difference between Amazon’s direct sales and marketplace sales in South Carolina.

An administrative law judge sided with the South Carolina Department of Revenue, finding Amazon responsible for tax on all sales made through its marketplace. Learn more.

Virginia reduces the tax rate on certain necessities.

Diapers and personal hygiene products (e.g., sanitary napkins, tampons) are currently subject to the full rate of state and local sales tax in Virginia. As of January 1, 2020, the rate for all such products will drop significantly. Learn more.

