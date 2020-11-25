Why different sales tax rates can apply to similar sales in Illinois

Illinois is one of few states that bases sales tax rates on the location of the seller (aka, origin sourcing), at least when the seller is in Illinois. When a seller with no physical presence in the state collects Illinois sales tax,* the rate is based on the location of the consumer (aka, destination sourcing).

In-state retailers are required to collect both state and local Retailers’ Occupation Tax, which can be as high as 11% in some jurisdictions. Yet because they collect the rate in effect at the origin of the sale (e.g., their shop), they don’t need to deal with multiple jurisdictions’ sales tax rates.

Remote retailers currently collect Illinois use tax instead of the Retailers’ Occupation Tax. For now, they collect only the 6.25% state tax, a portion of which is given to the consumer’s local jurisdiction. They’ll need to start collecting state and local use tax based on the destination of the sale starting July 1, 2020, though many jurisdictions don’t have a local use tax.

There’s some concern that Illinois could be challenged because in-state and out-of-state sellers rely on different sourcing rules and collect different sales or use tax rates for similar transactions. A bill sitting on the desk of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker offers a solution, of sorts, to that issue.

Senate Bill 119 would require remote sellers to collect state and local Retailers’ Occupation Tax just like in-state sellers. It would also push the date they have to collect local taxes back a year, to July 1, 2021.

However, SB 119 doesn’t change the fact that remote sellers would use destination sourcing to determine the tax rate, while in-state sellers would continue to use origin sourcing. Thus, a single consumer could pay different rates for the same item, depending on whether the seller is in-state or remote.

Some tax experts worry Illinois would remain vulnerable to a legal challenge because of this. Indeed, Illinois has been embroiled in numerous conflicts over the way it sources sales in the past.