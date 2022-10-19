Sales tax rate changes, April 2020

Gail Cole Gail Cole Mar 30, 2020

Although nothing feels quite normal these days, local sales tax rate changes are taking place as planned on April 1, 2020.

For state-specific details, click on the links below.

Avalara AvaTax lets companies of all sizes automate sales tax calculation and collection to improve compliance while reducing stress.

Alabama California Ohio Louisiana Missouri Kansas North Carolina Georgia North Dakota Washington Minnesota Arkansas Nebraska Oklahoma Utah Texas Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
