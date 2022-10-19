Sales tax rate changes, April 2020
Although nothing feels quite normal these days, local sales tax rate changes are taking place as planned on April 1, 2020.
For state-specific details, click on the links below.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Georgia
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Avalara AvaTax lets companies of all sizes automate sales tax calculation and collection to improve compliance while reducing stress.
It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023
Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come
Stay up to date
Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.