Don’t let perceived challenges thwart cross-border ecommerce success

For online merchants, cross-border selling represents the largest opportunity the ecommerce market has ever seen. In fact, a recent report estimates that cross-border ecommerce sales will reach $1 trillion in 2020. However, for many merchants, selling cross-border means one thing: complicated. Between tariff codes and customs duties, shipping fees and other issues, many retailers shy away from selling in the international marketplace. Unfortunately, those retailers risk falling behind, particularly as the world becomes more connected and the global ecommerce market continues to grow. While it’s easy to think selling cross-border is complicated, the truth is: It doesn’t have to be. With the right tools and processes, retailers can capitalize on the cross-border opportunity — without the headaches. Here are three reasons why it’s time to ditch perceptions and step into the world of cross-border ecommerce.

1. Increasing customer demand

Online giants such as Amazon and Alibaba have paved the way for consumers around the world to get the items they want. Not only does cross-border shopping give consumers more options at better prices, a recent report found that delivery times have fallen more than 50%. The demand is there and so are the fulfillment capabilities; it’s just a matter of online retailers supplying the goods. If ecommerce retailers can identify demand and bring the right products to people around the world, they have the power to exponentially grow their sales pipeline and earn repeat business.

2. It’s not as hard as it seems (stay with us)

At first glance, cross-border ecommerce seems complex — and it is. Selling to customers in other countries brings a whole host of challenges because every market is different and requires precise documentation, classification, and more. With all that, it’s no wonder the number one challenge is shipments getting caught in customs. But, that doesn’t mean retailers have to shoulder the burden alone. With the help of automation solutions, retailers can broaden their borders, improve accuracy, and deliver on customer demand.

3. Automation is not just for larger organizations