How to tax a virtual haircut

Stories of virtual haircuts started cropping up in the news in mid-April, roughly a month after the first stay-at-home orders took effect. Whether it’s wise to let an untrained friend, parent, partner, or sibling cut one’s hair depends on several factors: How beloved the hair, steady the hand, or strong the relationship. Whether sales of virtual haircuts should be taxed is another matter. Some stylists aren’t charging for their online advice, so the tax issue is moot. Others are relying on virtual cuts to keep themselves afloat during this challenging time. You Probably Need a Haircut, which connects hairstylists from all over the world with shaggy clients, charges $18 for a women’s at-home hair mask (20 minutes) and $75 for a women’s full cut (75 minutes), with various services and charges in between. In some states, those charges may need to be taxed.

Taxability

Personal services like haircuts are exempt from sales tax in most states but generally taxed in Hawaii, Iowa, New Mexico, and South Dakota. In New York City, haircuts are exempt from state sales tax but subject to New York City sales tax. Presumably, professional stylists know the law where they practice and how to tax the services they typically provide. Unfortunately, different rules or rates may apply to sales of virtual haircuts.

Definitions

But is a virtual haircut still a haircut, really? Or is it more of a tutorial? Or perhaps some sort of online training? As with the wisdom of cutting one’s own hair, it depends. Some state tax authorities could consider virtual haircuts to be an education service. Yet a state could conceivably treat a virtual haircut like a physical haircut for tax purposes, or as online training (which is not the same thing as an education service). Of course, state tax authorities may not know how to categorize or tax a virtual haircut, because who ever heard of a virtual haircut before the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? Unfortunately, businesses need to know what kind of service they provide in order to correctly tax it. In South Dakota, sales categorized as training and seminars or online training are generally subject to sales tax, like beauty and barbering services, but educational services are generally exempt. In West Virginia, beauty and barbering services are exempt but educational services, online training, and training and seminars all are typically taxed.

Sourcing the sale