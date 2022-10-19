Sales tax rate changes, June 2020
Local sales tax rate changes are set to take effect in a handful of states on June 1, 2020.
Departments of revenue in the following states have announced rate change information for June:
- Alabama
- Georgia: Changes to the prepaid local tax on motor fuel
- Michigan: Changes to the prepaid sales tax rates for diesel and gasoline
- South Dakota
