Sales tax rate changes, June 2020

May 30, 2020

Local sales tax rate changes are set to take effect in a handful of states on June 1, 2020.

Departments of revenue in the following states have announced rate change information for June:

For companies doing business in multiple states, the most effective way to manage sales tax rate changes is to automate sales tax collection. Learn more.

Alabama Michigan South Dakota Georgia Sales and Use Tax Topic
