Prepare for impact! Ecommerce could strain supply chains over the holidays

The pandemic has given ecommerce sellers a lesson in how high demand can stress supply chains and impact sales. Consumers who accepted back orders and shipping delays this past spring will become less forgiving as the holidays approach. To meet heightened demand, online sellers will need to partner with logistics professionals capable of helping them quickly by efficiently putting packages into the hands of customers worldwide.

Global ecommerce has seen enormous growth during the pandemic, up 71% year over year in the second quarter alone. But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. In spring, consumers advised to stay at home took to online shopping in droves, clearing virtual shelves of everything from canned goods to office chairs. The unanticipated spike in sales caused stocking problems and shipping delays on leading ecommerce sites, inspiring consumers to explore new sellers — including those based in other countries.

Ecommerce sales during the 2020–2021 holiday season are expected to grow by 25% to 35% year over year, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. To get a piece of that growth, cross-border retailers must be able to provide a seamless shopping experience and speedy delivery. That requires negotiating the complex world of international shipping.

Supply chain and logistics professionals can offer an invaluable service to ecommerce retailers by helping them: