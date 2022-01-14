Avalara Tax Changes 2022: Energy tax trends

Electric cars and hybrids have become status symbols in the suburbs of blue-tinged coastal states. But if automakers are reading the market right, in the very near future we’ll start to see increasing numbers of electric pickup trucks across America’s heartland begin to displace the big gas- and diesel-powered machines that have long been the main form of transport for work and play in rural America. All that is going to have significant near-term implications for government agencies that rely on gas tax revenues for funding — as well as the companies that are paying those taxes — says John Beaty, an oil industry veteran who is Avalara’s general manager for excise tax solutions. “Every state relies heavily on motor fuel excise tax for revenues to run their state,” Beaty says. “The Departments of Revenue are going to have to figure out a way to offset the loss of revenue. They’re not going to be able to sustain their states if they don’t do that.”

Cars are the newest electronic gadgets

For decades, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has been the place where tech companies unveil their newest gadgets and games and discuss their vision for a future where interconnected smart devices perform more of our mundane chores. (“Alexa, turn up the thermostat two degrees, add a dozen eggs to my shopping list, and set an oven timer for one hour.”) But earlier this month, the keynote speaker at 2022’s CES was General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who announced that her company will launch an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado for 2024, along with an all-electric Chevy Equinox SUV, which will be out next year. She was far from the only auto industry executive making announcements of that type at the show. Ford, which already has an all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 on the market, announced that by 2023, it would double annual production of the pickups because buyers have placed reservations for almost 200,000 of them. Also, global car conglomerate Stellantis announced it’s converting its entire Chrysler brand to electric power by 2028, starting with a new Chrysler Airflow crossover in 2025. Aside from the Big Three U.S. automakers, global electronics giant Sony also announced it was forming a business unit that will focus on electric vehicles. And U.S. electric vehicle startup Fisker said it remains on track to launch its all-electric Ocean SUV later this year.

Detroit isn’t waiting for D.C. to act

What fuel taxes mean for state budgets

“Fuel is possibly the most complicated product for taxation in the world,” says Beaty. Fuel taxes are levied at the federal level and state level. Many U.S. counties and cities tax fuel as well, and in some places, special-purpose districts add their own charges — often in the form of environmental fees. The taxes are levied at various points in the stream, from pipeline to gas pump, and those taxation points vary between jurisdictions. Some states levy fuel taxes by volume; others have fuel taxes set based on price. According to Beaty, it’s complex to track it all and stay in compliance. (And pity the poor convenience store operators who not only have fuel excise taxes to navigate, but all the varying sales tax requirements in each jurisdiction they operate in — including the arcane tax rules for defining and taxing candy and the different tax rates for food — plus excise taxes on cigarettes and vaping products, and all those varying state beer and wine regulations.) According to the Urban Institute, state and local governments collect about $55 billion a year in excise taxes on fuel. That’s about 1.5 percent of all revenue they collect — a small proportion of governments’ overall revenues. However, fuel taxes have an outsized impact on government services because they traditionally have been the funding source for transportation and infrastructure projects. While carbon-powered vehicles have become more fuel-efficient in recent decades — and increasing numbers of electric and hybrid vehicles have hit the roads — revenue coming in for road and transit projects hasn’t kept up with those projects’ increasing costs. This has created traffic problems that are very visible. In response, states have experimented with new ways to tax gas and diesel. Maryland, in 2013, tied future gas tax increases to the consumer price index. Eight other states (plus Washington, D.C.) followed suit. Other states include different factors when setting tax rates: North Carolina, for example, uses population growth while Georgia includes fuel-efficiency standards in its calculations. Some states took the legislatively easy but politically difficult way out by simply raising their tax-per-gallon rates — Indiana raised its gas tax 10 cents per gallon in 2017, for example. Meanwhile, other states are seeking non-fuel-tax revenues to fund transportation. Toll roads, for example: Revenue from tolls grew 76% nationwide between 2008 and 2018, according to the Urban Institute. Separately, Oregon and Utah are trying out taxing the miles a resident drives each year, rather than the amount of fuel they purchase.

Policymakers will have to act soon