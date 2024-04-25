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Avalara AvaTax is the global tax engine at the heart of our AI-powered compliance platform — delivering highly accurate, real-time tax calculations for both sales and purchasing workflows across jurisdictions and tax types.
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BENEFITS
Avalara MCP servers make AvaTax smarter and faster. MCP allows AI agents to discover and call Avalara APIs using natural language, instantly configure nexus, map product codes, and launch AvaTax with minimal effort. It streamlines onboarding, improves accuracy, and embeds compliance intelligence directly into your workflows. (Learn more)
At the core of AvaTax is Avalara’s AI-powered tax content engine, dynamically maintained with real-time updates. With Avalara Tax Research now integrated directly into the AvaTax portal, users can access detailed tax content and research insights within the same workflow — helping resolve tax questions faster and with greater confidence. (Learn more)
With reporting and natural-language search, AvaTax gives finance and tax teams instant access to real-time transaction data, jurisdiction rules, and defensible audit trails regulators trust.
Avalara processes upwards of 50 billion transactions annually and is trusted by more than 43,000 customers. Governments also rely on Avalara data to publish official tax rates and accept our filings at massive scale.
AvaTax applies tax calculations and determinations in real time at every point in both the sales and purchasing processes — whether you’re quoting a customer or processing a vendor invoice. It ensures each transaction is taxed more accurately based on jurisdiction, product type, exemption rules, and more.
AvaTax leads the market in AI-driven tax calculation — automating product classification to reduce manual work, decrease guesswork, and improve consistent taxability.
Engineered to fit into virtually any financial system landscape, AvaTax has over 1,400 signed partner integrations across ERP, ecommerce, procurement, and POS platforms. AvaTax also connects to the systems you already use and unifies them through a single AI-powered tax and compliance platform.
AvaTax handles complicated, sector-specific tax requirements with automation and precision, reducing manual effort in high-complexity industries. AvaTax supports communications, lodging and hospitality, energy and fuel, among others.
AvaTax delivers the speed, scale, and uptime modern businesses demand. Avalara runs active-active across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI with low latency and high availability. It also delivers uninterrupted service even if a cloud provider region fails.
Imagine a digital compliance team that works 24/7, never fatigues, and always stays current with the latest rules for all jurisdictions. That’s agentic compliance in action.
How it works
Tax types and industries:
Sales and use tax
Value-added tax (VAT)
Goods and services tax (GST)
Excise tax
Communications
Software
Lodging
Beverage alcohol
Tobacco and vape
Manufacturing
AvaTax integrates with the most commonly used business systems and simultaneously exchanges tax data across your sales and purchase orders to deliver more accurate rates to you and your customers at checkout.
Features
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Feature
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What it does
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Product taxability codes
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Avalara maintains predefined tax codes that track taxability for categories of software and related services regardless of the delivery methods in all U.S. states.AI-powered Item Classification uses product images to suggest the right Avalara tax code, improving accuracy and reducing manual effort.
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Centralised tax policy administration
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AvaTax provides centralised administration to implement tax policies across the business to more accurately calculate sales and use tax across all channels.
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Geospatial technology
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AvaTax uses proprietary geospatial technology to validate an address and match it to a nationwide database of tax regions.
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Custom tax rules
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AvaTax allows the addition of custom tax rules to determine how items with custom tax codes are taxed, to override tax rules for the predefined Avalara tax codes.
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Advanced transaction rules
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AvaTax allows businesses to create, modify, and apply business- and taxability-specific rules, which are executed before the tax calculation occurs.
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Accounts payable assessment and accrual
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All AP transactions, regardless of source and processing status, will appear in an enhanced transaction list within AvaTax. It will also enable the review of variances for over- and undercharged transactions, and act on one, several, or many transactions.
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Accounts payable single config for real-time and sourcing rules
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All configurations will be centralised within the Accounts Payable solution in AvaTax and will apply to both real-time and batch transactions with a hybrid design.
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Sourcing rules
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Sales tax treatment based on sourcing rules (whether sales taxes should be based on the source or the destination of the transaction) varies across states. AvaTax accounts for the state-by-state variation by automatically applying sourcing rules based on the address of the seller and the “ship to” location supplied by the buyer.
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Jurisdictional nexus
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Avalara maintains predefined jurisdictions (domestic U.S. states and local jurisdictions and non-U.S. countries) that allow an end user to easily modify their tax profile as their business grows and expands. Tax profiles can be modified to determine where and when AvaTax calculates and reports taxes (sales, use, input VAT, and output VAT) for your company.
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Reporting
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Use Avalara’s report library with AI-driven reporting and natural-language search to generate insights, dashboards, and audit-ready trails in seconds.
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Out-of-the-box integrations
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Connect AvaTax to 1,400+ ERPs, ecommerce, procurement, and CRM systems. With Avalara MCP servers, AI agents can discover and call APIs across platforms — enabling seamless integrations, adaptive workflows, and consistent compliance wherever business happens.
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REST API
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The AvaTax REST API exposes the most commonly used capabilities for interacting with the AvaTax service, allowing calculation of tax, modification of documents, and validation of addresses. This allows sellers to seamlessly connect their business applications and online ordering technologies and provide a unified buying experience for the customer.
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Integrated tax research and guidance
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Avalara Tax Research delivers authoritative, citation-backed tax content directly within the AvaTax portal. Access jurisdiction-specific rules, interpretations, and exemptions in context — helping tax teams make informed decisions and resolve questions without leaving their workflow.
CUSTOMER STORIES
“Working with both Avalara and Sage, Set Solutions has saved more than $300,000 annually and 30 hours per week on tax compliance tasks.”
— Missy Basone
CFO, Set Solutions
“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”
—Jacob Swager
Tax Director, Sweetwater
“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom, complex regulations for us, minimising the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.”
—Ricardo Rodriguez
Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
“Incorporating Avalara AvaTax with our ERP has proven to be a truly monumental achievement, as it empowers us to seamlessly and effortlessly obtain sales tax information, ensuring multi-jurisdictional compliance with remarkable efficiency.”
—Andre Johnson
Business Analyst, NEFCO
Automate the assessment and accrual of consumer use tax.
Offload the hassle of returns preparation, filing, remittance, and notice management.
Process, collect, and access exemption documents.
Get comprehensive, easy-to-understand tax insights relevant to your business.
Calculate or estimate real-time customs duties and import taxes at checkout.
Generate more accurate returns with 150+ data checks to help reduce errors in your reporting.
Avalara AvaTax is a cloud-based tax compliance solution that automates the calculation of sales and use tax, VAT, GST, excise tax, communications tax, lodging tax, and other indirect tax types. It works by integrating with your business systems (such as ERP, accounting, and ecommerce platforms) to calculate taxes in real time based on regularly updated tax rules and rates. This helps promote more accurate and compliant tax calculations for every transaction.
Yes. Avalara AvaTax has more than 1,400 signed partner integrations and custom APIs for a wide range of accounting, ERP, and ecommerce systems. This integration allows for automatic tax calculations within your existing workflows, reducing manual data entry and enabling more accurate tax compliance.
Avalara AvaTax is regularly updated with the latest tax rates and rules for thousands of tax jurisdictions. The cloud-based platform applies updates in real time, so you always have highly accurate tax information, helping you to stay compliant with changing tax laws without manual intervention.
Avalara AvaTax includes exemption certificate management features that collect, validate, and store exemption certificates digitally. The system automatically validates certificates during transactions, ensuring only valid exemptions are applied. It also provides a centralised repository for easy access and audit readiness, as well as automated reminders for certificate renewals.
Yes. Avalara AvaTax supports international tax calculations, including VAT, GST, and other transaction taxes. AvaTax VAT determination capabilities more accurately calculate VAT and GST based on regularly updated tax data for sales and purchases, for compliance with VAT and GST laws in over 190 countries. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses operating globally, as it helps them manage tax compliance across different jurisdictions with varying tax rules and regulations.
Yes. Avalara AvaTax can integrate with Avalara Tariff Code Classification. The integration allows businesses to automatically classify products with the mandatory 6-digit Harmonised System (HS) codes or country-specific 10-digit tariff codes and Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes that are essential for determining accurate duties and taxes for cross-border transactions. With this integration, AvaTax unifies customs duty, import tax, and sales and use tax calculations in a single platform, creating a transparent and frictionless online shopping experience for international customers.
Avalara AvaTax helps businesses prepare for tax audits by maintaining detailed records of all transactions and their corresponding tax calculations. The system generates comprehensive reports that can be used to demonstrate compliance during audits. Additionally, Avalara Exemption Certificate Management helps ensure all certificates are valid and easily accessible, further supporting audit readiness.
AI is infused throughout AvaTax. It powers tax calculation, exemption validation, product and HS code classification, nexus monitoring, audit-ready reporting, and even onboarding. Avi, Avalara’s AI agent, is embedded directly in the workflows you already use, guiding configuration, surfacing insights, and executing compliance tasks in real time.
Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers are the backbone of Avalara’s AI ecosystem. They enable AI agentic communication and call APIs across Avalara’s platform, facilitating seamless integrations, adaptive workflows, and interoperability with broader enterprise AI systems. With MCP, compliance becomes discoverable and actionable across ERPs, marketplaces, and partner ecosystems.
Ready to see what Avalara can do?