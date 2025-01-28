If there’s one constant in the short-term rental (STR) world, it’s change. STR opportunities, markets, operations, and regulations evolve along with trends in the larger world and within the industry itself. Here are some of the developments we’ve seen in 2024.

Junk fees come under scrutiny

Just before 2024 came to a close, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized a new rule requiring STRs and other providers of short-term accommodations to provide transparency by clearly disclosing the total price for a stay to consumers at first glance, including all mandatory fees. The nationwide measure followed on the heels of similar laws in two states, California and Minnesota. These kinds of transparency requirements will most likely continue to be popular as a consumer protection measure.

Local short-term rental regulation continues to evolve

The days of STRs flying under the radar are long gone. From the largest cities to small towns and rural areas, local governments have become aware that STRs are not only a source of tax revenue, but that they have the potential to cause community controversy. A growing number of local governments are putting STR regulations in place for the first time or updating older rules. Communities that passed measures to regulate STRs in 2024 include Bozeman, Montana; Indianapolis, Indiana; Jackson, Wyoming; Lexington, Kentucky; St. Louis, Missouri; and many more.

Communities set sights on short-term rental law enforcement

Local governments with long-standing STR laws on the books have realized that STR ordinances must have enforcement teeth to be effective. In recent years, many local governments have taken steps to strengthen STR enforcement. For example, Newark, New Jersey, started using a software platform to help identify operating STRs and increase compliance, an increasingly common tactic for local governments. The city can impose fines of up to $2,000 per violation for those who don’t follow the law. And in Portland, Oregon, officials launched a new STR permit application site in an effort to cut down a large backlog of applications hindering the city’s enforcement efforts.

Short-term rental marketplaces face more regulation

Many jurisdictions are requiring STR marketplaces to assist in enforcement of STR regulations and lodging tax collection. Portland, Oregon, has committed to enforcing rules requiring STR marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to verify online listings have city-issued permit numbers. In March, city officials asked Airbnb to remove more than 100 listings lacking valid permit numbers. Other local governments, including San Antonio, Texas, and Summit County, Colorado, have created similar requirements. A new Rhode Island measure requires marketplaces to make sure all their Rhode Island listings have state business registration numbers with expiration dates, and to notify hosts to register their STRs every year. Marketplaces are also required to provide quarterly reports to the state with information on listings, registration numbers, and occupancy.