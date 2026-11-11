The Lab Depot evaluated solutions and chose Avalara over TaxJar due to competitive pricing and strong integration capabilities. The team needed a solution that could connect with both its Adobe Commerce store front and its Epicor Prophet 21 ERP.
With Avalara for Adobe Commerce and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, The Lab Depot’s customers can now upload their certificates directly during checkout. Avalara AvaTax calculates sales tax, helping remove the guess work from drop-shipping transactions and multiple local taxes. And Avalara Managed Returns automates filing and remittance.
“Avalara was one of the smoothest integrations that we’ve done since I’ve been here,” says Jere Allen, Chief Financial Officer at The Lab Depot.
The Lab Depot is also helping shape future solutions by participating as a beta tester for Avalara Aviator. Aviator is the agent hub for tax and compliance that brings specialized AI agents into everyday workflows that monitor compliance risk, surface proactive insights, and execute tasks while keeping teams in control.
“The insights in Aviator are fantastic. That piece is powerful, because it’s almost likea two-way conversation with the AI. Instead of it just being an output, it’s actually making recommendations,” Jere says.
“I like where Aviator is going,” Jere adds. “As Avalara continues to improve it and add functionality, it’s going to be a great tool.”