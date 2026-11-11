Before turning to Avalara in 2016, The Lab Depot manually managed its sales and use tax compliance and paid a CPA firm. When it took three months to gather records to respond to a California audit, the team recognized the need for a change.

A significant portion of The Lab Depot’s sales are B2B, with tax-exempt transactions making up roughly 50% of the business. The team saved exemption certificates to on-premises servers and manually connected them to customer accounts.

Drop shipping accounts for 75% of the company’s product delivery. Trying to figure out which party was responsible for collecting and remitting tax was confusing without automation.

Then came the 2018 Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., followed by rapid growth in online sales spurred by the COVID pandemic. As the number of states where The Lab Depot had sales tax obligations jumped from three to 31, the need for an automated compliance solution became critical.