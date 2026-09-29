Emily Tabak

As Chief Legal Officer, Emily leads Avalara’s global Legal organization and serves as a strategic advisor to the company’s leadership team, helping Avalara navigate complex legal, regulatory, governance, and business matters as the company grows.



Most recently, Emily served as Chief Legal Officer at Enhanced, which she helped take public in May 2026. Previously, she was General Counsel at Vivid Seats and Datto and served as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Coupang, where she helped lead the global legal team through the company’s IPO. She also held senior legal leadership roles at Nielsen and worked at American Express. Earlier in her career, Emily practiced law at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.