Itai leads Avalara’s global product organization, driving product strategy, innovation, and product-led growth (PLG). With over 25 years of global experience building, commercializing, and scaling technology platforms, Itai brings deep expertise in enterprise technology, AI innovation, and data-driven product execution. Prior to joining Avalara, he served as Vice President and General Manager at Intuit, where he scaled multi-billion-dollar product portfolios across both TurboTax and QuickBooks. In this capacity, he successfully architected solutions that combined AI agents with human expertise to deliver end-to-end, personalized experiences for millions of customers. Throughout his career, he has held multiple product leadership roles spanning AI/ML, data engineering, digital platforms, customer experience, and global services.