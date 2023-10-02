Avalara Certifies 22 Partner Integrations to Automate Tax Calculations and Management
Seattle, WA – June 22, 2017 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses, today announced its spring 2017 release of 22 new certified partner integrations. Avalara Certified Partners have passed a series of criteria developed by Avalara to guarantee each integration’s performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure a fast, reliable and easy process for customers to embed automated tax management into existing systems. Today, Avalara offers more than 550 pre-built integrations into business applications, adding more each month.
As a result of these integrations, customers can now benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees and surcharges for billing line items. Avalara’s software helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe and other international jurisdictions, giving its customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.
The latest eCommerce, ERP, accounting, POS and field management partners include:
- Accolent ERP – A cloud solution with a full suite of ERP functionality that is optimized for the wholesale distribution and light manufacturing industries.
- Agiliron – A SaaS platform for omni-channel commerce that helps retail, wholesale, distribution and eCommerce businesses operate more efficiently and increase sales.
- BrightStores – An e-commerce platform built for the promotional products segment, offering online Company Stores to sell marketing materials & promo items.
- Clarity eCommerce by Clarity Ventures – An enterprise ready, high performance and scalable eCommerce software platform.
- CL Lease by Cloud Lending Solutions – An agile, cloud-based end-to-end equipment lease and finance solution.
- CloudCraze – A enterprise-class B2B/B2C cross-channel eCommerce platform built natively on the Salesforce1.
- DCWarehouse Automation – An inventory management and customer satisfaction tool with a completely integrated and real-time warehouse automation solution.
- ePDS ERP by Axiom Software – A highly specialized ERP solution empowering electronic parts distributors to increase their operational efficiency through a dedicated business intelligence platform.
- Exact Macola - ERP and business software manufacturers and distributors use to automate, manage and grow their businesses.
- Expandable ERP – A strategic provider of integrated business management systems for growing medical device and high-tech manufacturers.
- FDM4 - FDM4 offers scalable apparel software solutions and enterprise software packages that can be acquired either through a licensed model or as a hosted SaaS solution.
- GlobalEdge (GE) by Davisware – An integrated software service for service, constriction, accounting and distribution with CRM and management processes.
- HarrisData – Enterprise application software (manufacturing, distribution, financial, CRM, human resource and payroll) for mid-sized businesses.
- Konnective CRM – A sophisticated cloud-based customer relationship management and order management system that helps clients dominate in the direct response and affiliate marketing industry.
- Paladin Point of Sale – A powerfully simple point of sale system for hardware, pharmacy, and retail stores.
- ProductCart – Design-driven shopping cart software used by businesses since 2001 to create and run successful and professional eCommerce stores.
- S2K Vision by Davisware – A fully integrated ERP software platform for service scheduling and dispatching, accounting and field service applications.
- SAP Hybris by DigiCommerce – DigiCommerce is a full-service agency that excels in providing personalized content and commerce solutions for organizations.
- ServiceMax – A GE Digital company and the leader in cloud-based field service management solutions.
- Solidus – Built as open-source tech to be a scalable, stable, highly customizable eComm application for high volume retailers.
- Workday – An ERP alternative for HR and financial management to businesses to provide real-time visibility into data.
- Workwise – A leading developer of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software solutions along with comprehensive implementation and support services.
View a list of all Avalara certified software integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.
About Avalara
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are designed to be fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.
Avalara offers more than 550 pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications, making the integration of tax and compliance solutions easy for customers. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files more than a million tax returns and manages millions of tax exemption certificates and other compliance documents.