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Avalara vs. CSC PTMS for Property Tax

Automating your property tax compliance? 
See why Avalara is the better choice.
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Avalara vs. TaxJar
Avalara vs. TaxJar

Avalara vs. CSC PTMS for Property Tax

Automating your property tax compliance? 
See why Avalara is the better choice.

Why modern property tax teams are choosing Avalara

Embeds a modern web-based experience into your workflow

Browser-based access, automatic updates, scalable multiuser workflows, and less dependency on local software maintenance.
Benefits
Benefits

Embeds a modern web-based experience into your workflow

Browser-based access, automatic updates, scalable multiuser workflows, and less dependency on local software maintenance.

Delivers insights that drive real decisions

Curated reports, dashboards, APIs, and real-time data visibility to support forecasting, accruals, and daily decisions.
Growth
Growth

Delivers insights that drive real decisions

Curated reports, dashboards, APIs, and real-time data visibility to support forecasting, accruals, and daily decisions.

Integrates automation across the life cycle

Connected calendars, document processing, exception handling, bill payment workflows, and managed service flexibility.
CRM
CRM

Integrates automation across the life cycle

Connected calendars, document processing, exception handling, bill payment workflows, and managed service flexibility.
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Millions of businesses across 75+ countries trust Avalara to simplify their tax compliance.

Recognized as a 2024 IDC MarketScape Leader, Avalara delivers reliable compliance solutions to help ensure accuracy, enhance agility, and prepare businesses for what’s next.

4/5

G2 Rating (700+ reviews, as of April 2026)

4/5

G2 Rating (700+ reviews, as of April 2026)

8.8/10

TrustRadius score (900+ reviews and ratings, as of April 2026)
trgt
trgt

8.8/10

TrustRadius score (900+ reviews and ratings, as of April 2026)

SEE WHY TEAMS ARE MAKING THE SWITCH

1. Modern, web-based compliance platform

Avalara Property Tax gives teams a simpler, more flexible way to manage property tax. Built on a cloud-based application, users can access it from anywhere without local installation or ongoing software maintenance. For organizations moving away from traditional desktop or client-server models, that means less time managing software and more time focused on the work that matters.

Capability 

Avalara Property Tax

CSC PTMS

Accessible from anywhere

100% web-based access

Traditional desktop/client-server deployment

Effortless updates and maintenance

Automatic, frequent updates

Periodic releases that can require client updates

Import data in minutes

Large files and legacy processes can create slower import times

Scalable with business growth

Designed for high-volume, multiuser scenarios

Performance sensitive to high workloads

2. Intelligent automation across the tax life cycle

Avalara is designed to reduce manual effort at every stage, bringing key tasks into one connected workflow. Centralized calendars, document intelligence, exception handling, payments, and managed service options help teams reduce handoffs and keep work moving from assessment through payment and reporting.

 

The result is a more efficient, end-to-end experience with fewer manual steps — light-years ahead of competitors.

Capability 

Avalara Property Tax

CSC PTMS

Advanced due date and calendar tracking

Automated, interactive calendar

May rely on manual functionality

Intelligent document processing

Automatically extracts, validates, and standardizes data

Imports may involve more manual, multistep review

Automatic exemption handling

Exception review may rely more heavily on manual checks

Simplified bill payments, from start to finish

Direct AnyBill API connections

May require manual data extracts and uploads

Managed service flexibility

Supports software-only, co-sourced, or outsourced models for a seamless experience

3. Real-time insights for smarter decision-making

Avalara brings reporting and analytics into a single, connected experience. Teams can access up-to-date reports, track key information, and connect data across systems without relying on manual consolidation or fragile exports. The result is a more transparent view of property tax data in one place.

Capability 

Avalara Property Tax

CSC PTMS

Curated reports

Curated insights without complex setup

Grid configurations may be limited

Direct integration with AP

APIs feed directly into BI and AP systems

Downstream data flows may rely on ODBC connections

Real-time visibility into data

Up-to-date documents, returns, and bills with customizable, multi-account grids

May rely on manual updates or overnight batch processing

Full control with dashboards

Centralized dashboards bring calendars, tasks, summaries, and drill-down views

May require additional licensed modules and more manual configuration

4. Hassle-free integration and onboarding

Avalara Property Tax pairs guided implementation with practical, workflow-specific training. Teams get migration support, tailored enablement, and access to property tax experts who understand day-to-day compliance work. The experience is designed to adapt to corporate teams, advisory firms, and organizations that want a software-only, co-sourced, or outsourced model.

Capability 

Avalara Property Tax

CSC PTMS

Seamless implementation

Easy data translation and migration from existing systems

Configuration can be more customer-driven

Flexible pricing

Modular, pay-for-what-you-need pricing

Lower upfront costs may increase over time with added features, modules, or services

Training tailored for your team

Customized, hands-on live training

Built for your business

Flexible software-only, co-sourced, or outsourced models

What customers say about Avalara

“Having a home for all of your data and being able to run a report to get the information instantaneously has made a world of difference.”

  • Annette Crawford
  • Director of Property Tax, Comcast 

“Having a home for all of your data and being able to run a report to get the information instantaneously has made a world of difference.”

  • Annette Crawford
  • Director of Property Tax, Comcast 

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake
Snowflake logo
Snowflake logo

“Avalara has significantly reduced manual tasks, errors, and custom complex regulations for us, minimizing the time our team spends maintaining data workflows.” 

  • Ricardo Rodriguez 
  • Senior Manager of Indirect Tax, Snowflake

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 
Sweetwater
Sweetwater

“Avalara is a game changer. With Avalara’s wide range of product offerings, they take the everyday pain points of doing business and make them simplified, streamlined, and most importantly, manageable.”

  • Jacob Swager 
  • Tax Director, Sweetwater 
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Getting started with Avalara Property Tax is easier than you think

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