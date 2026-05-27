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Capability
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Avalara Property Tax
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CSC PTMS
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Accessible from anywhere
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100% web-based access
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Traditional desktop/client-server deployment
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Effortless updates and maintenance
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Automatic, frequent updates
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Periodic releases that can require client updates
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Import data in minutes
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Large files and legacy processes can create slower import times
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Scalable with business growth
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Designed for high-volume, multiuser scenarios
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Performance sensitive to high workloads
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Capability
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Avalara Property Tax
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CSC PTMS
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Advanced due date and calendar tracking
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Automated, interactive calendar
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May rely on manual functionality
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Intelligent document processing
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Automatically extracts, validates, and standardizes data
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Imports may involve more manual, multistep review
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Automatic exemption handling
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Exception review may rely more heavily on manual checks
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Simplified bill payments, from start to finish
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Direct AnyBill API connections
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May require manual data extracts and uploads
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Managed service flexibility
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Supports software-only, co-sourced, or outsourced models for a seamless experience
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Capability
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Avalara Property Tax
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CSC PTMS
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Curated reports
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Curated insights without complex setup
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Grid configurations may be limited
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Direct integration with AP
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APIs feed directly into BI and AP systems
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Downstream data flows may rely on ODBC connections
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Real-time visibility into data
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Up-to-date documents, returns, and bills with customizable, multi-account grids
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May rely on manual updates or overnight batch processing
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Full control with dashboards
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Centralized dashboards bring calendars, tasks, summaries, and drill-down views
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May require additional licensed modules and more manual configuration
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Capability
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Avalara Property Tax
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CSC PTMS
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Seamless implementation
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Easy data translation and migration from existing systems
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Configuration can be more customer-driven
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Flexible pricing
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Modular, pay-for-what-you-need pricing
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Lower upfront costs may increase over time with added features, modules, or services
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Training tailored for your team
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Customized, hands-on live training
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Built for your business
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Flexible software-only, co-sourced, or outsourced models