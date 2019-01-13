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Jan 13, 2019

France extends B2G e-invoices

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From 1 January 2019, France extended to small and mid-sized businesses the obligation to submit VAT electronic invoices only on government supplies. This affects vendors from 10 to 250 employees.

 

Companies may use the free Chorus Portail Pro portal to raise and send invoices to their public service customers. This may be done through a EDI or API connection

 

Larger sized companies, above 250 employees, have been obliged to provide e-invoices on B2G transactions since 1 January 2018. Micro businesses, below 10 staff, will be brought into the requirement from next year.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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