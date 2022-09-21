Navigating recent changes to our personal lives, work environments, and local economies has forced many businesses to adapt in this new environment. Whatever changes you’re dealing with, it’s important to consider how your sales tax obligations may also change or expand. But sales tax compliance can be complex and many times confusing. So as your business adapts in response to recent events, ensure you’re covered when it comes to sales tax and think holistically about your end-to-end sales tax compliance. Know the five steps in the sales tax cycle.