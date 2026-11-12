Nicholas Thomas
Solutions Consultant, Avalara
DATE
Wednesday, December 2, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
45 minutes, including live Q&A
Multistate tax complexity can expose audit risk at exactly the wrong moment — a funding round or M&A review. Join Rillet, Armanino, and Avalara to learn how an AI-first ERP and the Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ platform can help your portfolio companies stay audit-ready from Day 1.
Register now to gain a practical road map for building an audit-ready financial stack from Day 1 — without the complexity and compliance risk of bolted-on solutions.
Nicholas Thomas
Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Scott Dreier
Senior Manager, Tech Consulting (Rillet), Armanino
Mili Raina
PE/VC Partnerships Lead, Rillet
Reserve your spot