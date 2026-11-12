DATE

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 TIME

10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET DURATION

45 minutes, including live Q&A

Build an audit-ready financial stack from the start

Multistate tax complexity can expose audit risk at exactly the wrong moment — a funding round or M&A review. Join Rillet, Armanino, and Avalara to learn how an AI-first ERP and the Avalara Agentic Tax and Compliance™ platform can help your portfolio companies stay audit-ready from Day 1.

What you’ll learn in this 45-minute session How Rillet’s AI-native ERP helps compress the financial close across multi-entity portfolio companies

How Avalara AvaTax delivers real-time sales tax calculation across 12,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions — directly inside Rillet workflows

How Armanino’s advisory team approaches ERP migration, zero-day month-end close, and financial controls for PortCos

How to identify and avoid M&A due diligence tax and nexus pitfalls before they surface at the worst possible moment

How to enforce standard controls and audit defensibility without expanding your accounting head count Register now to gain a practical road map for building an audit-ready financial stack from Day 1 — without the complexity and compliance risk of bolted-on solutions.

About the speakers

Nicholas Thomas

Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Scott Dreier

Senior Manager, Tech Consulting (Rillet), Armanino