Catch up on this year’s biggest sales tax developments
Catch up on this year’s biggest sales tax developments
States are rewriting what’s taxable — and growing businesses can’t afford to fall behind. Watch this on-demand session to get up to speed on digital goods, AI, economic nexus shifts, and tax amnesty programs shaping compliance in 2026.
What you’ll learn in this on-demand webinar
Watch now and get the insights you need to keep your business compliant as the 2026 tax landscape continues to shift.
Gail Cole
Avalara Tax Changes author, Avalara
Gail is the author of Avalara Tax Changes and a recognized voice on U.S. state and local tax policy. She closely tracks legislative and regulatory developments across all 50 states, translating complex tax changes into clear, actionable guidance for businesses and tax professionals navigating an evolving compliance landscape.
Amanda Denniston
Government Relations Manager, Avalara
Amanda monitors legislative and regulatory developments across state and local jurisdictions. She helps businesses understand how evolving tax policy changes affect their compliance obligations, with a focus on state tax legislation, government relations, and indirect tax developments affecting growing organizations.
Watch on demand