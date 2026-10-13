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ON-DEMAND WEBINAR

Avalara Tax Changes 2026: Get ahead of digital goods, AI, and an expanding tax base

Catch up on this year’s biggest sales tax developments

States are rewriting what’s taxable — and growing businesses can’t afford to fall behind. Watch this on-demand session to get up to speed on digital goods, AI, economic nexus shifts, and tax amnesty programs shaping compliance in 2026.

What you’ll learn in this on-demand webinar

 

  • Why states are broadening the sales tax base — and the budget pressures driving the shift
  • How digital goods, AI, and data services are being taxed in 2026 — and who’s affected most
  • What eliminating the economic nexus 200-transaction threshold means for your business

 

Watch now and get the insights you need to keep your business compliant as the 2026 tax landscape continues to shift.

Meet the speakers

Gail Cole headshot

Gail Cole

Avalara Tax Changes author, Avalara

Gail is the author of Avalara Tax Changes and a recognized voice on U.S. state and local tax policy. She closely tracks legislative and regulatory developments across all 50 states, translating complex tax changes into clear, actionable guidance for businesses and tax professionals navigating an evolving compliance landscape.

Amanda Denniston headshot

Amanda Denniston

Government Relations Manager, Avalara

Amanda monitors legislative and regulatory developments across state and local jurisdictions. She helps businesses understand how evolving tax policy changes affect their compliance obligations, with a focus on state tax legislation, government relations, and indirect tax developments affecting growing organizations.

Watch on demand