TIME 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET / 9:30 p.m. IST

What's next for tax — and how to prepare for compliance in 2027

Join a panel of tax experts from CliftonLarsonAllen and Avalara for a special 90-minute webinar exploring 2027 tax changes and actionable steps organizations can take to modernize processes, reduce exposure, and stay ahead.

Key topics we'll explore during the session

Get the critical regulatory and state updates you need before the new year:

How California and Colorado are taxing software and SaaS

How other states are taxing the digital economy

Which states are altering sales tax sourcing rules

How states are exempting necessities

How states are using AI and other tools to strengthen enforcement

Where there are tax amnesty programs

Register now to earn CPE credits and be among the first to learn about tax changes in 2027.