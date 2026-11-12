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WEBINAR

Avalara Tax Changes 2027: Prepare for compliance in the new year

DATE
Thursday, December 17, 2026

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TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET / 9:30 p.m. IST

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DURATION
90 minutes, including live Q&A

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What's next for tax — and how to prepare for compliance in 2027

Join a panel of tax experts from CliftonLarsonAllen and Avalara for a special 90-minute webinar exploring 2027 tax changes and actionable steps organizations can take to modernize processes, reduce exposure, and stay ahead.

Key topics we'll explore during the session

Get the critical regulatory and state updates you need before the new year:

 

  • How California and Colorado are taxing software and SaaS
  • How other states are taxing the digital economy
  • Which states are altering sales tax sourcing rules
  • How states are exempting necessities
  • How states are using AI and other tools to strengthen enforcement
  • Where there are tax amnesty programs

 

Register now to earn CPE credits and be among the first to learn about tax changes in 2027.

Meet the speakers

Gail Cole

Gail Cole
Senior Tax Research Analyst, Avalara

David Lingerfelt

David Lingerfelt
Sr. Director, Indirect Tax, Avalara

Amanda Denniston headshot

Amanda Denniston
Government Relations Manager, Avalara

Steven Caflin

Steven Caflin
Technical Director, CliftonLarsonAllen

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Connect with Avalara

877-725-7278