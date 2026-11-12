Gail Cole
Senior Tax Research Analyst, Avalara
DATE
Thursday, December 17, 2026
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET / 9:30 p.m. IST
DURATION
90 minutes, including live Q&A
Join a panel of tax experts from CliftonLarsonAllen and Avalara for a special 90-minute webinar exploring 2027 tax changes and actionable steps organizations can take to modernize processes, reduce exposure, and stay ahead.
Get the critical regulatory and state updates you need before the new year:
Register now to earn CPE credits and be among the first to learn about tax changes in 2027.
Gail Cole
Senior Tax Research Analyst, Avalara
David Lingerfelt
Sr. Director, Indirect Tax, Avalara
Amanda Denniston
Government Relations Manager, Avalara
Steven Caflin
Technical Director, CliftonLarsonAllen
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