Kate Rust
Manager of Product Management, Returns
DATE
Tuesday, December 1, 2026
TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET / 9:30 p.m. IST
DURATION
30 minutes, including live Q&A
From deadline pressure to proactive returns readiness
Filing monthly sales tax returns shouldn’t mean racing against the clock. Behind every deadline lies tedious operational friction: formatting transaction files and reconciling liabilities. Join us to see the Returns Agent for Avalara Returns in action.
What you’ll learn in this live session:
Discover how the Returns Agent helps you manage monthly sales tax returns with confidence while maintaining full control over every filing decision.
Kate Rust
Manager of Product Management, Returns
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