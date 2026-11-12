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Webinar

Avalara Aviator webinar series ep. 4: Meet the Returns Agent

DATE
Tuesday, December 1, 2026

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TIME
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CET / 9:30 p.m. IST

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DURATION
30 minutes, including live Q&A

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From deadline pressure to proactive returns readiness

Filing monthly sales tax returns shouldn’t mean racing against the clock. Behind every deadline lies tedious operational friction: formatting transaction files and reconciling liabilities. Join us to see the Returns Agent for Avalara Returns in action.

What you’ll learn in this live session:

 

  • Automate multi-source data ingestion & data normalization: Bring in transaction data from supported ERPs, billing systems, and marketplaces, then validate and standardize it, and surface anomalies to reduce manual spreadsheet cleanup.
  • Experience proactive returns readiness: Reconcile filing data in the background, review verified liability digests, and approve monthly returns through a streamlined workflow.
  • Prioritize multi-jurisdiction risk with guided triage: Centralize visibility across your tax footprint to immediately identify jurisdictions with unremitted tax and follow guided steps to remediate exposure.

 

Discover how the Returns Agent helps you manage monthly sales tax returns with confidence while maintaining full control over every filing decision.

Meet the speaker

Kate Rust

Kate Rust
Manager of Product Management, Returns

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See how Avalara Aviator helps businesses move beyond disconnected compliance tasks with intelligent, purpose-built workflows.